Anjuman Committee secretary gave provocative statement in Ajmer, video goes viral

Another provocative video viral in Ajmer. Anjuman Committee Secretary's provocative statement - 'Will do such an agitation, the whole country will be shaken'. See what Sarwar Chishti, secretary of Ajmer Anjuman Committee, said on this.

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:22 PM IST
Another provocative video viral in Ajmer. Anjuman Committee Secretary's provocative statement - 'Will do such an agitation, the whole country will be shaken'. See what Sarwar Chishti, secretary of Ajmer Anjuman Committee, said on this.

