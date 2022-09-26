NewsVideos

Ankita Murder Case: Demand for hanging of Ankita's killers

|Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 09:28 AM IST
Ankita's parents have accused the Uttarakhand Police of not allowing them to see the daughter at the last moment. The family demands that the killers of Ankita should be hanged.

