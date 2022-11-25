NewsVideos

Another Whatsapp chat has come to fore in Shraddha murder case

|Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 04:12 PM IST
Another Whatsapp chat has come to fore in Shraddha murder case. The chat is said to be of December 2020 in which there is a discussion on admission to the hospital.

All Videos

Shraddha Murder Case: Statements of two friends of Shraddha and Aftab recorded in Saket Court.
4:46
Shraddha Murder Case: Statements of two friends of Shraddha and Aftab recorded in Saket Court.
Baba Ramdev sparks controversy over women dressup, says women would beautiful without clothes
Baba Ramdev sparks controversy over women dressup, says women would beautiful without clothes
Smriti Irani: Smriti Irani's attack on AAP, said - do not lie in front of God
3:55
Smriti Irani: Smriti Irani's attack on AAP, said - do not lie in front of God
Jammu Kashmir BREAKING: Suspicious packet found in bus near Nasri Naka of Ramban, suspected to be IED
3:50
Jammu Kashmir BREAKING: Suspicious packet found in bus near Nasri Naka of Ramban, suspected to be IED
Smriti Irani launches a scathing attack on congress' rahul gandhi.
2:46
Smriti Irani launches a scathing attack on congress' rahul gandhi.

Trending Videos

4:46
Shraddha Murder Case: Statements of two friends of Shraddha and Aftab recorded in Saket Court.
Baba Ramdev sparks controversy over women dressup, says women would beautiful without clothes
3:55
Smriti Irani: Smriti Irani's attack on AAP, said - do not lie in front of God
3:50
Jammu Kashmir BREAKING: Suspicious packet found in bus near Nasri Naka of Ramban, suspected to be IED
2:46
Smriti Irani launches a scathing attack on congress' rahul gandhi.
Shraddha Murder case,shraddha muder case kahani,shraddha muder case update,shraddha news,shraddha aftab story,shraddha whatsapp chat,shraddha walkar chat,shraddha walkar whatsapp chat,new whatsapp chat,new whatsapp chat in shraddha case,Aftab,aftab and shraddha news today,aftab news,aftab and shraddha story,Aftab Poonawalla,aftab narco test,aftab polygraph test,Mehrauli,mehrauli news today in hindi,mehrauli jungle,Delhi,delhi murder case aftab,Zee News,