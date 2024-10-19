videoDetails

Bollywood speaks on Salman Khan Threat Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 06:42 PM IST

Salman's security has become super tight. Mumbai Police is seen in action mode since the threat to Salman Khan. Salman Khan received another threat 6 days after Baba Siddiqui's death. After which another layer has been added to Salman's security. The entire area is sanitized before Salman goes anywhere. The actor's security has been further strengthened. Private bodyguards have also been deployed along with Y plus security. In such a situation, the question arises whether the underworld fight will return to Mumbai.