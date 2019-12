Anti-CAA protests: Police station vandalised by angry mob in Lucknow

Several protests have been planned across the country against the newly-implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Northeast states, particularly Assam, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have so far witnessed violent outrage over the Act. Police vehicle, bike set on fire in Lucknow during protest. Angry mob also vandalised a police station. #ZeeNews #Anti-CAAProtests #Protests