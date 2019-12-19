Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests: 19 Delhi metro stations shut

In the wake of several planned protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a total of 19 metro stations were closed on Thursday in the national capital and traffic was also adversely affected. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the entry and exit gates of Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Barakhamba, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Munirka, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Central Secretariat, Khan Market, Vasant Vihar and Mandi House were closed.