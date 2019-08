Any misadventure will cost Pakistan dearly this time, warns J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday warned Pakistan, saying any misadventure from the neighbouring country to disrupt peace and harmony in the state will cost it dearly. Speaking exclusively to Zee News, the J&K Governor said, ''If Pakistan attempted to create any disturbance in the state, it will have to pay a heavy price for it.''