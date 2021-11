Arbaaz Merchant's video viral on social media

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant have been in a lot of headlines in the drugs case. On Friday, Arbaaz was spotted outside the NCB office, but during this something happened that Arbaaz grabbed his forehead and misbehaved with his father in front of the camera. Now a video of the incident going viral on social media.