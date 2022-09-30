NewsVideos

Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal Plan Against Pollution!

|Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 01:22 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi's 'Winter Action Plan' is ready to control pollution in winter. Pollution has come down by 18.6 percent.

All Videos

Explosion at a school in Kabul, 32 killed
1:37
Explosion at a school in Kabul, 32 killed
MahaKatha : जब तारकासुर ने मचाया चारों तरफ हाहाकार, तब अवतरित हुईं मां स्कंदमाता.
3:8
MahaKatha : जब तारकासुर ने मचाया चारों तरफ हाहाकार, तब अवतरित हुईं मां स्कंदमाता.
New CDS: Gen. Bipin Rawat के बाद क्या-क्या संभालेंगे नए CDS? Indian Army
0:47
New CDS: Gen. Bipin Rawat के बाद क्या-क्या संभालेंगे नए CDS? Indian Army
सूर्यकुमार यादव ने तोड़ा शिखर धवन का रिकॉर्ड
0:47
सूर्यकुमार यादव ने तोड़ा शिखर धवन का रिकॉर्ड
सरहद पर तैनात BSF की जांबाज महिलाएं
0:58
सरहद पर तैनात BSF की जांबाज महिलाएं

Trending Videos

1:37
Explosion at a school in Kabul, 32 killed
3:8
MahaKatha : जब तारकासुर ने मचाया चारों तरफ हाहाकार, तब अवतरित हुईं मां स्कंदमाता.
0:47
New CDS: Gen. Bipin Rawat के बाद क्या-क्या संभालेंगे नए CDS? Indian Army
0:47
सूर्यकुमार यादव ने तोड़ा शिखर धवन का रिकॉर्ड
0:58
सरहद पर तैनात BSF की जांबाज महिलाएं
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal Plan Against Pollution!,