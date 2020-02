Arvind Kejriwal reaches Ramlila Maidan to take oath as Delhi CM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third successive time at historic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday (February 16). All the six ministers in the previous Kejriwal-led government - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam - will also take oath on Sunday.