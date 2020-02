Arvind Kejriwal: Why is BJP accusing me of making temple impure, God belongs to everyone

A day before the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 07 visited the ancient Hanuman temple in the capital's Connaught Place to seek blessings. BJP Delhi leader Manoj Tiwari accused him of making a Hanuman temple "impure". In an exclusive interview to Zee News, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, 'how a temple can become impure by his visit. He added, "What kind of politics is this? God belongs to everyone. God bless everyone, even people from the BJP."