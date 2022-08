Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Centre over targeted killings in Kashmir

AIMIM Chief Owaisi has raised questions on the government over target killing in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister should answer on this.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

