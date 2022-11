Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at BJP President JP Nadda's allegation

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

BJP President JP Nadda attacked Asaduddin Owaisi in an exclusive conversation with Zee News, on which Owaisi has now retaliated. Owaisi asked who started the conversation about 80-20 in the country. He also asked whether it is a crime to be 20 percent in this country?