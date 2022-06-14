Asaduddin Owaisi Targets Yogi Government
Latest Hindi News: AIMIM Party President Asaduddin Owaisi has once again given a controversial statement. He said that the CM of Uttar Pradesh has become the Super Chief Justice (CJI). At the same time, he also said that Muslims are being given selective punishment. Watch Latest Video on Zee News
Latest Hindi News: AIMIM Party President Asaduddin Owaisi has once again given a controversial statement. He said that the CM of Uttar Pradesh has become the Super Chief Justice (CJI). At the same time, he also said that Muslims are being given selective punishment. Watch Latest Video on Zee News