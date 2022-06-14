NewsVideos

Asaduddin Owaisi Targets Yogi Government

Latest Hindi News: AIMIM Party President Asaduddin Owaisi has once again given a controversial statement. He said that the CM of Uttar Pradesh has become the Super Chief Justice (CJI). At the same time, he also said that Muslims are being given selective punishment. Watch Latest Video on Zee News

|Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 05:54 PM IST
