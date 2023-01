videoDetails

Asaram Bapu Convicted of Rape, Gandhi Nagar Sessions Court To Announce Its Verdict Today

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

Asaram Bapu has been convicted in the rape case of 2013. The punishment in this case will be announced today. The Gandhinagar Sessions Court will pronounce the verdict. The case against Asaram Bapu was filed by two sisters.