Ashok Chavan arrives at Sharad Pawar's amid Maharashtra Political crisis

Sanjay Raut takes a jab at rebel MLAs through a tweet. Raut wrote- 'How long will you hide in Gauhati, you will have to come in Chowpatty'. Raut also put a photo of the deputy speaker in the tweet. At the same time, amidst the political crisis in Maharashtra, the round of meetings continues. Ashok Chavan reached Sharad Pawar's house.

|Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
