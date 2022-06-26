Ashok Chavan arrives at Sharad Pawar's amid Maharashtra Political crisis
Sanjay Raut takes a jab at rebel MLAs through a tweet. Raut wrote- 'How long will you hide in Gauhati, you will have to come in Chowpatty'. Raut also put a photo of the deputy speaker in the tweet. At the same time, amidst the political crisis in Maharashtra, the round of meetings continues. Ashok Chavan reached Sharad Pawar's house.
