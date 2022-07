ASI of J&K Police martyred in Lal Bazar terrorist attack in Srinagar

Terrorists opened fire in the Lal Bazar Police Naka party in Srinagar. ASI of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Mushtaq Ahmed was martyred in the attack. Apart from this, two policemen have been injured.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

