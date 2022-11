Assam: 6 killed in firing on Assam-Meghalaya border

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 09:03 AM IST

A case of death of 6 people has come to light in police firing on the Assam-Meghalaya border. Internet is closed in 7 districts of Meghalaya. Representatives of Meghalaya cabinet will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and demand CBI inquiry.