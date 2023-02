videoDetails

Assam CM Hemant Biswa issues an order to take action under the POCSO Act

| Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

The Hemant Biswa government of Assam has issued an order to take action under the POCSO Act on marriages below the age of 14 years. Also, a case will be registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 in Assam for getting married in the age group of 14 to 18 years.