Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes big statement on Babri Masjid

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

During Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Karnataka, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma made a big statement and said, 'We don't want Babri Masjid, we want Ram Janmabhoomi'. Along with this, he also retaliated strongly on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in London. Hear in detail in this report what the Chief Minister of Assam said.