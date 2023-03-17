हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Assam News : Himanta Biswa Sharma's big attack on congress
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 17, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma during his address in Karnataka made a big attack on Congress and said that Congress is today's Mughal.
×
All Videos
3:9
Budget Session 2023: Proceedings of both houses of Parliament adjourns till Monday
9:37
Today is the fifth day of the second phase of the budget session
1:55
Risk of mutant H3N2 virus of swine flu is increasing rapidly in many States including Delhi
1:16
BJP's big attack in liquor policy scam case
0:34
Attack on two judges of Sasaram Civil Court
Trending Videos
3:9
Budget Session 2023: Proceedings of both houses of Parliament adjourns till Monday
9:37
Today is the fifth day of the second phase of the budget session
1:55
Risk of mutant H3N2 virus of swine flu is increasing rapidly in many States including Delhi
1:16
BJP's big attack in liquor policy scam case
0:34
Attack on two judges of Sasaram Civil Court
Himanta Biswa Sarma,himanta biswa sarma news,himanta biswa sarma latest news,himanta biswa sarma bjp,assam cm himanta biswa sarma,himanta biswa sarma interview,himanta biswa sarma assam,Himanta Biswa Sharma,himanta biswa sarma exclusive,CM Himanta Biswa Sarma,himanta biswa sharma in assam,himanta biswa sarma assam cm,himanta biswa sarma on rahul gandhi,himanta biswa sarma speech,himanta biswa sarma congress,himanta biswa sarma on congress,Zee News,Hindi News,