Assam police arrests two suspected terrorists with links to Al Qaeda

Two Imams linked to Al Qaeda have been arrested in Assam. Both these Imams were giving jihadi training by becoming agents of Al Qaeda.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 02:51 PM IST

