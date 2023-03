videoDetails

Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sharma in action against Madrassa

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Assam government is in full action against illegal madrasas in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a big announcement while addressing a public meeting in Karnataka and said, 'I will close all madrasas'.