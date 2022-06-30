NewsVideos

Assembly Secretary's letter to all the MLAs After the resignation of Uddhav

The political crisis that has been going on in Maharashtra for the last 9 days has finally come to an end. Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation while giving an address through Facebook and then submitted the resignation to the Governor. In such a situation, now the rebel MLAs and BJP are preparing to form the government.

|Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
The political crisis that has been going on in Maharashtra for the last 9 days has finally come to an end. Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation while giving an address through Facebook and then submitted the resignation to the Governor. In such a situation, now the rebel MLAs and BJP are preparing to form the government.

All Videos

Sanjay Raut's first press conference after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation
12:43
Sanjay Raut's first press conference after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation
Headline: Meeting of Shinde faction continues in Goa
1:35
Headline: Meeting of Shinde faction continues in Goa
Headline: After tHeadline: After the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, the exercise of forming a new government intensifiedhe resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, the exercise of forming a new government intensified
1:37
Headline: After tHeadline: After the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, the exercise of forming a new government intensifiedhe resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, the exercise of forming a new government intensified
Amarnath Yatra will run for 43 days,
2:31
Amarnath Yatra will run for 43 days,
Namaste India: Will such studies remove the darkness of the society?
2:2
Namaste India: Will such studies remove the darkness of the society?

Trending Videos

12:43
Sanjay Raut's first press conference after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation
1:35
Headline: Meeting of Shinde faction continues in Goa
1:37
Headline: After tHeadline: After the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, the exercise of forming a new government intensifiedhe resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, the exercise of forming a new government intensified
2:31
Amarnath Yatra will run for 43 days,
2:2
Namaste India: Will such studies remove the darkness of the society?
Uddhav Thackeray,Uddhav Thackeray Resign,uddhav thackeray resigns,uddhav thackeray resign news,uddhav thackeray live,uddhav thackeray resigns news,uddhav thackeray resignation,uddhav resign,uddhav thackeray latest news,Uddhav Thackeray news,cm uddhav thackeray,cm uddhav thackeray News,uddhav thackeray vs devendra fadnavis,uddhav thackeray meeting,uddhav thakre resignation,Maharashtra floor test,Maharashtra political crisis,Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha,Fadnavis,