Assembly Secretary's letter to all the MLAs After the resignation of Uddhav

The political crisis that has been going on in Maharashtra for the last 9 days has finally come to an end. Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation while giving an address through Facebook and then submitted the resignation to the Governor. In such a situation, now the rebel MLAs and BJP are preparing to form the government.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

