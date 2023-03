videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's Convoy to reach Jhansi in a while

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

The UP Police team is bringing Atique Ahmed, the main accused in the Umesh Pal Murder Case, from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj. Atik is being brought to Uttar Pradesh in a convoy of 6 vehicles.