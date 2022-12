Ayodhya: Special security in Ayodhya on December 6, 30th anniversary of demolition of disputed structure

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

The Babri structure built on the Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi was demolished on December 6 itself. Kar sevaks had executed this 30 years ago. Security has been tightened on 6 December. Religious events are being organized in temples and mosques in Ayodhya amid tight security.