Ayodhya: Terrorists plot major attack on Ram temple, intelligence agencies issue alert

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Intelligence Agencies have revealed the conspiracy to attack the Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya and told that Jaish-e-Mohammed planned to attack with suicide bomber.