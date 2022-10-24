NewsVideos

Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple

|Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Diwali.

