Azam Khan gets 3-yr jail term for hate speech

|Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 06:14 PM IST
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was convicted by the MP-MLA court of Rampur under three sections of the IPC. Azam Khan has been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

