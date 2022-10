Baat Pate Ki: AAP, BJP indulge in 'garbage politics'

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 10:28 PM IST

Before the MCD elections, a political ruckus has started in the capital over garbage. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived on Thursday to visit the Ghazipur landfill site. Before Kejriwal, BJP supporters reached the landfill and demonstrated against Kejriwal and raised slogans. At the same time, AAP workers also raised slogans against the BJP.