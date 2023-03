videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Atiq Ahmed's brother fears for his life

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:38 PM IST

The STF team that reached Ahmedabad can start the process of bringing Atiq Ahmed to UP. Atiq's brother Ashraf, who is lodged in Bareilly jail, has filed a petition in the court and expressed apprehension of untoward incident on the way during his appearance.