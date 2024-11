videoDetails

DNA: CM Yogi's new punchline for UP!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 02:08 AM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath has set another punchline in the field of UP by-elections... The punchline is that only one who is a Ram devotee can be a patriot. CM Yogi said this during a Diwali program in Gorakhpur. But how can someone become a patriot just by being a Ram devotee?