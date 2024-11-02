videoDetails

DNA: Donald Trump Condemns Bangladesh Unrest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

In the world's most powerful country... the most powerful post... the election for the US President is being held.... There is a close contest between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump.... But in America, about 7500 kilometers away from India, Hindus... the violence against them and PM Modi have become election issues. To win this election, former President Donald Trump has played the 'Trump' card.... Trump has expressed concern over the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh