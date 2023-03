videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Atiq Ahmed's close aide reveals big secret

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

STF's Lucknow builder is involved in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. According to sources, the builder had given Rs 1.5 crore to Atiq's son, which was used to pay the shooter.