videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Bajrang Dal made a big claim on Congress Party

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 09:28 PM IST

Election campaigning in Karnataka was banned yesterday. After which today Bajrang Dal has recited Hanuman Chalisa in many areas including Bangalore. During this, Bajrang Dal said that Bajrangbali will teach a lesson to the Congress.