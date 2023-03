videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Border Force Jawans Celebrate Holi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

BSF jawans posted on border security in Jammu-Kashmir are also celebrating Holi with great pomp. BSF jawans played Holi fiercely by applying gulal on each other. BSF officers applied color to the jawans with their own hands.