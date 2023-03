videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki : Bulldozers used to demolish property of Umesh Pals killer Mohammed Gulam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 09:52 PM IST

Bulldozer action has been taken on another henchman of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. The administration broke down the shop and house of Ghulam Mohammad, the shooter involved in the murder of Umesh Pal and a reward of Rs 5 lakh.