videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: CNG boat race organized in Varanasi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

To promote tourism, now a CNG boat has been organized in Varanasi, UP. The message of green energy has also been given in Kashi through the Ganges. The boat race was flagged off from Namo Ghat.