videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Cricketer dozed off while driving, says Police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 10:11 PM IST

Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car has met with a terrible accident in which his car has been burnt to ashes. CCTV video of the accident has also come. Rishabh Pant has suffered serious injuries in the accident and he is admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Rishabh Pant told the police how the incident happened.