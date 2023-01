videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Fidayeen attack inside mosque in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 12:20 AM IST

There has been a huge explosion in Peshawar, Pakistan. The blast took place in a mosque in Peshawar, due to which a part of the mosque has also collapsed. TTP has taken responsibility for this attack. 17 people died in the blast, 83 people were injured.