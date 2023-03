videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Hindu students playing Holi thrashed in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

.A fundamentalist Islamic group has attacked Hindus celebrating Holi at Punjab University in Pakistan. 15 Hindu students were injured in this attack and later when these people went to the VC office to protest, they were beaten up.