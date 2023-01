videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: In Joshimath, red marks are being put on the houses on which danger is hovering. Joshimath Crisis

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

In Joshimath, the district administration has started putting red marks on the buildings facing possible danger due to landslides. Cracks have appeared in more than 600 houses in Dharmanagari Joshimath. The local administration has evacuated all such houses and shifted the affected people to safer places.