Baat Pate Ki Live: Congress will fight the battle under the law

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Politics overshadowed Rahul's surname! Got punished, now what will happen to the membership? Surat court sentenced him to 2 years imprisonment after finding him guilty of criminal defamation for what he said in his speech about Modi surname 4 years ago. While sentencing, the court made some harsh remarks on Rahul. Although Rahul got bail from the court after some time, but his membership of Parliament is hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, the Congress, which has told democracy to be in danger, started raising questions on the decision itself after Rahul was punished.

