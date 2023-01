videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Missile attack on Ukraine on New Year

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

The long war between Ukraine and Russia did not stop even in the new year. Russia fired 20 missiles at Ukraine on the occasion of New Year. One person from Ukraine died in this attack on Russia. So there many people have also been injured.