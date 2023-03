videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: New revelation in Umesh Pal Murder Case!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 09:16 PM IST

STF has raided many places in Prayagraj's Umesh Pal murder case. Now it is coming to the fore that Mafia Atiq Ahmed used to call his white-collar close friend from jail itself to know about the political condition.