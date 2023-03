videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Pakistani embassies around world became active on Amritpal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

After failing in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is seeing opportunity in Amritpal. Now with the help of a Khalistani supporter like Amritpal, he is plotting against India. Pakistani embassies in different countries of the world are keeping an eye on Amritpal.