Baat Pate Ki: Ruckus in Parliament over Kharge's statement

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

When Congress President Kharge reminded the sacrifices of the party leaders, Piyush Goyal, the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, did not delay in retaliating. He advised Congress to look into history.