हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Baat Pate Ki: Stories of pain coming to fore from Gujarat's Morbi
|
Updated:
Nov 01, 2022, 11:54 PM IST
Many stories of pain have come to the fore amid the rescue operation going on in Gujarat's Morbi. There is anger in some stories, sadness in some, tears in some and regret in some.
×
All Videos
8:2
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
Zee Auto Awards 2022: India to lead in Automotive Industry claims Nitin Gadkari in his announcement
Zee Auto Awards 2022: Can proper infrastructure push EV penetration in India? Expert panel answers
11:8
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
20:26
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
Trending Videos
8:2
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
Zee Auto Awards 2022: India to lead in Automotive Industry claims Nitin Gadkari in his announcement
Zee Auto Awards 2022: Can proper infrastructure push EV penetration in India? Expert panel answers
11:8
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
20:26
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
Narendra Modi,PM Modi,Morbi,Gujarat Bridge Collapse,morbi bridge collapse,Gujarat cable bridge collapse,gujarat morbima cable bridge collapses,Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse,cable bridge collapses in morbi,gujarat bridge,morbi bridge,bridge collapses in gujarat,gujarat cable bridge,Morbi Cable Bridge,gujarat cable bridge morbi,cable bridge collapse,bridge collapse news today,gujarat's morbi,Gujarat News,cable bridge in gujarat,gujarat bridge updates,