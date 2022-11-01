NewsVideos

Baat Pate Ki: Stories of pain coming to fore from Gujarat's Morbi

|Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:54 PM IST
Many stories of pain have come to the fore amid the rescue operation going on in Gujarat's Morbi. There is anger in some stories, sadness in some, tears in some and regret in some.

All Videos

DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
8:2
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
Zee Auto Awards 2022: India to lead in Automotive Industry claims Nitin Gadkari in his announcement
Zee Auto Awards 2022: India to lead in Automotive Industry claims Nitin Gadkari in his announcement
Zee Auto Awards 2022: Can proper infrastructure push EV penetration in India? Expert panel answers
Zee Auto Awards 2022: Can proper infrastructure push EV penetration in India? Expert panel answers
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
11:8
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
20:26
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi

Trending Videos

8:2
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
Zee Auto Awards 2022: India to lead in Automotive Industry claims Nitin Gadkari in his announcement
Zee Auto Awards 2022: Can proper infrastructure push EV penetration in India? Expert panel answers
11:8
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
20:26
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
Narendra Modi,PM Modi,Morbi,Gujarat Bridge Collapse,morbi bridge collapse,Gujarat cable bridge collapse,gujarat morbima cable bridge collapses,Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse,cable bridge collapses in morbi,gujarat bridge,morbi bridge,bridge collapses in gujarat,gujarat cable bridge,Morbi Cable Bridge,gujarat cable bridge morbi,cable bridge collapse,bridge collapse news today,gujarat's morbi,Gujarat News,cable bridge in gujarat,gujarat bridge updates,