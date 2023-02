videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Turkey insulted Pakistan, prevented Shehbaz Sharif from coming!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

Relief and rescue mission is going on in Turkey, many shocking and touching videos are coming out. It is being said in Pakistan that Turkey was against India. Now Turkey refused to come to Sharif, said - Sir, you should not come to our country now.