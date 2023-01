videoDetails

Badhir News: Entry of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Himachal, Rahul Gandhi worshiped in Shiva temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 05:18 PM IST

Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.